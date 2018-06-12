The Navy has had persistently poor shipbuilding outcomes, schedule delays, and cost overruns over the past decade because policy and processes allow the service to deviate from best practices, a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report says.Reviewing and…
GAO: Delays and Rising Prices Mar Navy Shipbuilding In Last Decade
