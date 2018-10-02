General Atomics [GA] said Tuesday it and the U.S. Navy have finished performance testing for the Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) for the C-2A Greyhound, E-2C+ Hawkeye, and E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Navy aircraft, taking a step in allowing propeller aircraft to land on…
GA Finishes AAG Testing For Greyhounds and Hawkeyes
