GA Finishes AAG Testing For Greyhounds and Hawkeyes

Defense Daily | 10/02/2018 | Rich Abott

General Atomics [GA] said Tuesday it and the U.S. Navy have finished performance testing for the Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) for the C-2A Greyhound, E-2C+ Hawkeye, and E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Navy aircraft, taking a step in allowing propeller aircraft to land on…

More Stories You Might Like