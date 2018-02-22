Fulcrum IT this week acquired the software engineering firm PTR Group, providing it with new capabilities and customers in the Defense Department.Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Fulcrum IT is a portfolio company of the private equity firm Boyne Capital, which…
Fulcrum IT Acquires Software Engineering Firm PTR Group
Fulcrum IT this week acquired the software engineering firm PTR Group, providing it with new capabilities and customers in the Defense Department.Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Fulcrum IT is a portfolio company of the private equity firm Boyne Capital, which…