France received its first C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on Jan. 15, with three more to be delivered through 2019 as part of a foreign military sale with the U.S. government.Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] C-130J-30 combat delivery airlifter was delivered to the Orléans-Bricy…
France Receives First C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft
France received its first C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on Jan. 15, with three more to be delivered through 2019 as part of a foreign military sale with the U.S. government.Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] C-130J-30 combat delivery airlifter was delivered to the Orléans-Bricy…