Former Chief Weapon Buyer: Open Systems Requirements Need Better Enforcement

Defense Daily | 01/23/2018 | Dan Parsons

Requiring that new weapons have some degree of openness to upgrades has been a Pentagon policy for decades, but the Defense Department needs to better enforce that expectation so emerging technologies can be integrated when available and appropriate, according…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *