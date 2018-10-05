The Navy's top admiral in charge of the service's forces in Europe acknowledged the upcoming Trident Juncture 18 NATO exercise is, in part, aimed at deterring potential Russian actions against the alliance.Adm. James Foggo, commander of Allied Joint Forces Command,…
Foggo Says NATO Exercise To Deter Russia, Warns About Sub Threat
The Navy's top admiral in charge of the service's forces in Europe acknowledged the upcoming Trident Juncture 18 NATO exercise is, in part, aimed at deterring potential Russian actions against the alliance.Adm. James Foggo, commander of Allied Joint Forces Command,…