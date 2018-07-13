Fluor Marine Propulsion, of Arlington, Va., on Thursday won major nuclear-warship support contracts, worth up to a combined total of roughly $30 billion over 10 years, from the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Navy.Fluor Marine Propulsion will…
Fluor Taking Over Naval Nuclear Laboratory Oct. 1 Under Huge Contracts
