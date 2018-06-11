A list of 15 cities that could host a headquarters for the Army’s new Futures Command has been whittled to five, of which two still await visits from an information-gathering team ahead of potential in-person stopovers by the number-two uniformed and civilian…
Five Cities Merit Visits From Army Before It Chooses Futures Command HQ
