First Over-The-Horizon Missiles Going On Independence LCS In 2020
The first installation of the Raytheon [RTN] – Kongsberg Naval Strike Missile (NSM) as the Over-the-Horizon (OTH) missile will be on an Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) starting in fiscal year 2020, a Navy spokesperson told Defense Daily.Following…