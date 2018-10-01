The first F-35Bs landed and took off on the United Kingdom’s newest aircraft carrier, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, last week.On Sept. 25 Royal Navy Commander Nathan Gray and Royal Air Force (RAF) Squadron Leader Any Edgell were the first pilots to land and take off…
First F-35s Land On New UK Carrier
