Congress’ final version of the fiscal year 2019 defense policy bill halts sales of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to Turkey pending a full review of all defense sales to the country and an assessment of its impending purchase of the Russian-built S-400 missile…
Final Version Of NDAA Halts F-35 Sales To Turkey
Congress’ final version of the fiscal year 2019 defense policy bill halts sales of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to Turkey pending a full review of all defense sales to the country and an assessment of its impending purchase of the Russian-built S-400 missile…