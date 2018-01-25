The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is implementing new security standards for the energy sector intended to improve the cyber resiliency of the electrical grid supply chain.Guidelines for the new cyber risk management framework were posted Thursday, and FERC…
FERC Implementing New Cyber Security Regulations For Electrical Grid Supply Chain
