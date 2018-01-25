FERC Implementing New Cyber Security Regulations For Electrical Grid Supply Chain

Defense Daily | 01/25/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is implementing new security standards for the energy sector intended to improve the cyber resiliency of the electrical grid supply chain.Guidelines for the new cyber risk management framework were posted Thursday, and FERC…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *