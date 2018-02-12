The center booster that SpaceX used in Falcon Heavy’s first flight test late Feb. 6 failed to land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean as planned, according to company founder Elon Musk.The booster, or core, ran out of propellant used to slow its descent…
Falcon Heavy’s Center Booster Missed Landing Ship And Splashed Into Ocean
