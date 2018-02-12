  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • Falcon Heavy’s Center Booster Missed Landing Ship And Splashed Into Ocean

Falcon Heavy’s Center Booster Missed Landing Ship And Splashed Into Ocean

Space & Missile Defense Report | 02/12/2018 | Marc Selinger

The center booster that SpaceX used in Falcon Heavy’s first flight test late Feb. 6 failed to land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean as planned, according to company founder Elon Musk.The booster, or core, ran out of propellant used to slow its descent…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *