FAA To Revamp Licensing For Commercial Space Launches
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) plans to take a series of steps to simplify and speed up its “somewhat rusty” licensing process for commercial space launches, Deputy Transportation Secretary Jeffrey Rosen said Feb. 21.Among the changes will be the…