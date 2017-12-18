FAA Bans Drone Flights Over Seven Energy Department Sites

Defense Daily | 12/18/2017 | Chris Schneidmiller

The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday announced that it is prohibiting flights of unmanned aerial vehicles over seven Department of Energy sites around the country.Drone flights will be banned from the surface to 400 feet above ground level at the Hanford…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *