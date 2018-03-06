F-35B Makes Maiden Voyage Aboard USS Wasp Amphib In Pacific

Defense Daily | 03/06/2018 | Dan Parsons

In a first for the short-takeoff vertical-landing capable aircraft, several Marine Corps F-35Bs landed on the USS Wasp (LHD-1) for deployment aboard the Navy big-deck amphibious assault ship.The detachment of F-35s, assigned to Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121),…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *