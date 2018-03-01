The U.S. Defense Department’s F-35 Lightning II joint program office (JPO) plans to hold a “consideration summit” with prime contractor Lockheed Martin [LMT] in the “spring-summer timeframe” to discuss how to fix about 200 deficiencies that have been…
F-35 Program Office, Contractor To Discuss Fighter Jet’s Deficiencies
