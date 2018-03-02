The head of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter's joint program office (JPO) says he is not satisfied with the pace at which the jet’s price is falling.Navy Vice Adm. Mat Winter told reporters Feb. 28 that the cost needs to decline more quickly to keep the aircraft…
F-35 Program Chief Seeks Faster Cost Cuts
