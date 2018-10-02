Lockheed Martin [LMT] and the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) remain on track to reach a unit price of $80 million — or less — by lot 14, the program executive officer said Oct. 1.Coming on the heels of an announcement that the Joint Strike Fighter’s manufacturer…
F-35 PEO: Unit Cost Could Drop Below $80 Million by 2020
