The Navy’s next Expeditionary Fast Transport vessel, the future USNS Burlington (EPF-10), successfully finished its builder’s trials on June 29, the Navy said on Thursday.The ship was built by Austal USA at its shipyard in Mobile, Ala. The trails lasted for…
EPF-10 Finishes Builder’s Trials
