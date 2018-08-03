The U.S. Navy’s 10th Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport, the future USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10), successfully finished acceptance trials, the Navy said on Friday.The EPF ships, built by Austal USA in Mobile, Ala., are non-combat ships that are meant…
EPF-10 Finishes Acceptance Trials
The U.S. Navy’s 10th Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport, the future USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10), successfully finished acceptance trials, the Navy said on Friday.The EPF ships, built by Austal USA in Mobile, Ala., are non-combat ships that are meant…