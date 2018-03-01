A new office created last month by Energy Secretary Rick Perry to strengthen the department’s focus on cyber security will work with government and industry to address threats to the energy sector and focus on research and development efforts with longer term…
Energy Department Official Outlines Roles Of New Cyber Security Office
