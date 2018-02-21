Department of Defense officials are looking to new budget authorities for its chief information officers (CIO) and improved industry partnerships to meet its top information priorities for 2018, including pressing network management and communication needs.Brig.…
Empowered CIOs, Industry Partnerships Needed To Achieve Top DoD Information Priorities
