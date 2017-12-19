DOT&E Report: WIN-T Increment 2 Ready For Combat

Defense Daily | 12/19/2017 | Dan Parsons

Procurement of the Army's mobile network was halted when tests showed it was vulnerable to a near-peer adversary, but recent tests show the slimmed-down version of the maligned Warfighter Information Network-Tactical (WIN-T) is ready for combat, according to a…

