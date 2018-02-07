Department of Defense networks and weapon systems remain vulnerable to adversarial cyber attacks and programs, such as the Joint Regional Security Stacks and Cyber Protection Teams, and aren't meeting expectations, according to a new office of the Director, Operational…
DOT&E Report: DoD Networks Remain Vulnerable To Cyber Attacks
Department of Defense networks and weapon systems remain vulnerable to adversarial cyber attacks and programs, such as the Joint Regional Security Stacks and Cyber Protection Teams, and aren't meeting expectations, according to a new office of the Director, Operational…