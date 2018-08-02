QUANTICO, Va. — As the Marine Corps continues to, shiplike, slowly turn itself away from the insurgent wars it has fought for nearly two decades toward old-school strategic competition, it must lean on larger sister services for major platform development and…
Don’t Go It Alone: A Top U.S. Marine’s Advice For Modernizing On A Budget
