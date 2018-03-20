In separate congressional hearings here Tuesday, senior Energy and Defense officials declined to pin down the date at which the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) might start modifying an existing warhead to create the low-yield, submarine-launched…
DoE, DoD Officials Won’t Talk Timeline on NNSA
