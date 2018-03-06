The Pentagon’s new research chief said March 6 that improving the Department of Defense’s hypersonics capabilities will be his top technical priority because U.S. leadership in that area could be critical to winning future wars.Speaking at a McAleese &…
DoD’s New Research Chief Eyes Faster Hypersonics Development
