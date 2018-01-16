DoD Still Mum On Fate Of Mysterious Zuma Spacecraft

Space & Missile Defense Report | 01/16/2018 | Marc Selinger

Four days after the U.S. government’s classified Zuma spacecraft apparently failed after being launched on a SpaceX rocket, the Department of Defense remained mum on exactly what happened.At a Pentagon press briefing Jan. 11, DoD spokeswoman Dana White declined…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *