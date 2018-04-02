The Department of Defense has launched a congressionally mandated study to determine how many refueling aircraft, transport planes and cargo ships it will need to support future military operations.U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) announced March 29 that…
DoD Starts Study On Airlift, Sealift And Tanker Needs
