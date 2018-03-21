The Department of Defense’s directed energy efforts are too concentrated on laser weapons and should pay more attention to other approaches, such as high-power microwaves and neutral particle beam systems, according to the Pentagon’s new research chief.While…
DoD Research Head Eyes More Focus On Non-Laser Directed Energy Weapons
The Department of Defense’s directed energy efforts are too concentrated on laser weapons and should pay more attention to other approaches, such as high-power microwaves and neutral particle beam systems, according to the Pentagon’s new research chief.While…