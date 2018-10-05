The Pentagon plans to request additional funds in the FY’20 budget request to help address critical issues that are undermining the U.S. defense industrial base, officials said Oct. 4.The department will utilize existing funds that fuel industrial base mitigation…
DoD to Request New Funds to Re-Energize Defense Industrial Base
