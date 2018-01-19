The Department of Defense was bracing for a partial shutdown late Jan. 19 as Congress grappled with how to keep the government funded after a stopgap measure expires at midnight.The House approved a new continuing resolution (CR) late Jan. 18 that would keep the…
DoD Prepares For Possible Shutdown As Congress Debates Funding
