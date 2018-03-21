The Department of Defense issued a draft solicitation March 7 for its potential multi-billion dollar Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud services project aimed at improving data analytics and security across all facets of the department.DoD officials…
DoD Opens Competition For Multi-Billion Dollar Commercial Cloud Contract
