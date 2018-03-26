The Department of Defense is trying to speed up the fielding of new space capabilities, but it is too early to say whether that effort will bear fruit, the head of U.S. Strategic Command said March 20.DoD and the Air Force have both assembled teams of leaders who…
DoD Laying Groundwork For Faster Action In Space, General Says
