DoD IG: Navy Improperly Declared IOC For 3 LCS MCM Systems
The DoD Inspector General said the Navy improperly declared initial operational capability (IOC) for three Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) mine countermeasures (MCM) mission packages, according to a report released July 25.The DoD IG looked at three of seven systems…