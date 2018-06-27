U.S. Army officials have justified the number of operational AH-64E gunships it will buy, but not the 167 Apaches the service says it needs for test and training at a price tag of $3.5 billion, according to the Pentagon's spending watchdog.In an audit report of…
DoD IG: Army Miscounted Apaches Needed For Training, Test
U.S. Army officials have justified the number of operational AH-64E gunships it will buy, but not the 167 Apaches the service says it needs for test and training at a price tag of $3.5 billion, according to the Pentagon's spending watchdog.In an audit report of…