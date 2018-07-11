  • Home /
DoD CIO Conducting Full Review Of Multi-Billion Dollar JEDI Cloud Acquisition Effort

Defense Daily | 07/11/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Department of Defense is conducting a full review of the acquisition process for its multi-billion dollar Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud, the Pentagon’s new CIO said Wednesday. Dana Deasy, the lead DoD technology official, told attendees…

