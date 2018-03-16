DISA’s $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IT Suite Ready For DoD Use

Defense Daily | 03/16/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Department of Defense’s information systems agency has finalized a potentially $17.5 billion deal with 20 companies for its ENCORE III information technology suite.The Defense Information Systems Agency’s ENCORE III is now available to DoD and its federal…

More Stories You Might Like