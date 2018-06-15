DISA Awards $7.5 Billion In New Systems And Engineering Contracts To 14 Companies

  • Home /
Defense Daily | 06/15/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Defense Information Systems Agency has awarded $7.5 billion in systems and engineering services contracts to 14 companies, the agency said on Friday.The new Systems Engineering, Technology, and Innovation (SETI) contract vehicle is intended to meet flexible…

