The Defense Information Systems Agency has awarded $7.5 billion in systems and engineering services contracts to 14 companies, the agency said on Friday.The new Systems Engineering, Technology, and Innovation (SETI) contract vehicle is intended to meet flexible…
DISA Awards $7.5 Billion In New Systems And Engineering Contracts To 14 Companies
The Defense Information Systems Agency has awarded $7.5 billion in systems and engineering services contracts to 14 companies, the agency said on Friday.The new Systems Engineering, Technology, and Innovation (SETI) contract vehicle is intended to meet flexible…