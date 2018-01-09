DHS Seeks Innovators for Smart Cities, IoT Capabilities

Homeland Security Report | 01/09/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Science and Technology (S&T) branch and key research partners are seeking innovators for prototyping, testing and transitioning leading technologies for emergency responders as part of a smart cities effort that…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *