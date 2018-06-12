The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday released a new strategy for the U.S. border with Canada that lays out three broad goals around border security, facilitating trade and travel, and promoting resilience on both sides of the border.The strategy was released…
DHS Publishes New Strategy For Northern Border With Focus On Security, Commerce And Resiliency
