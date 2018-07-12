A top Department of Homeland Security official told a House panel Wednesday that states do not have enough funds to replace outdated voting systems ahead of the midterm elections in November. Christopher Krebs, DHS undersecretary for the National Protection and…
DHS Official: States Need More Funds To Replace Outdated Election Systems
A top Department of Homeland Security official told a House panel Wednesday that states do not have enough funds to replace outdated voting systems ahead of the midterm elections in November. Christopher Krebs, DHS undersecretary for the National Protection and…