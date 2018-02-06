The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) on Tuesday launched an effort aimed at enhancing the cyber security and privacy challenges associated with technologies and systems being developed for modern…
DHS, NIST Kickoff Smart Cities Effort To Include Cyber Security, Privacy Concerns
