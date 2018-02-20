Department of Homeland Security officials held a series of meetings last week as part of an effort to improve engagement on defending election infrastructure from cyber threats ahead of the 2018 midterms, including formally establishing a new private sector information…
DHS Meets With State Officials, Private Sector On Election Cyber Threats
Department of Homeland Security officials held a series of meetings last week as part of an effort to improve engagement on defending election infrastructure from cyber threats ahead of the 2018 midterms, including formally establishing a new private sector information…