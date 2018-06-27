The Department of Homeland Security in July expects to begin rolling out announcements related to a top-down framework it is developing for managing risks to critical infrastructure, including the supply chain, a senior department official said on Wednesday.“We…
DHS Developing Risk Framework For Supply Chain, Other Priorities
