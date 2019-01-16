  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • Deployment of ScanEagle on Four Coast Guard Cutters Possible By End of FY 2019

Deployment of ScanEagle on Four Coast Guard Cutters Possible By End of FY 2019

Defense Daily | 01/16/2019 | Frank Wolfe

Insitu’s ScanEagle[/caption]

The ScanEagle surveillance unmanned aircraft system has enhanced the capabilities of U.S. Coast Guard helicopters and ships, while providing safety for those manned assets, according to Boeing‘s [BA] Insitu business…





More Stories You Might Like