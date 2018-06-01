Missile Warning. The Air Force, which recently decided to pursue a more defendable successor to its missile-warning Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) satellites, continues to explore what the new spacecraft will look like, according to Gen. John “Jay” Raymond,…
Defense Watch: SBIRS, Griffin Testimony, Cyber Threat, New CG Commandant
