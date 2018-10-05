SASC Chair Pushes Back on SECAF Rumors. SASC Chairman James Inhofe (R-Okla.) said Friday that he did not believe a Thursday report by Foreign Policy that President Trump is considering ousting Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson over her pushback to his desired…
Defense Watch: Inhofe Bullish on SECAF Future , AUSA Week, Aviation Mishaps
