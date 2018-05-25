  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • Defense Watch: Hill Hiatus, Cell Phone Restrictions, Cloud, Block III Growler

Defense Watch: Hill Hiatus, Cell Phone Restrictions, Cloud, Block III Growler

Defense Daily | 05/25/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

NORAD/NORTHCOM. Air Force Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy formally took the reins of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) during a May 24 ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado. O’Shaughnessy, former commander…

More Stories You Might Like